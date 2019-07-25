× If you are a gamebird hunter now is time sharpen your hunting skills

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Even though we are still in the middle of summer it won’t be long before cooler weather and hunting season opens for Missouri gamebird hunting. Dove and teal hunting seasons are quickly approaching and other gamebird seasons will follow as autumn arrives.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer two free Effective Wingshooting classes in the Kansas City region that can help hunters improve their success afield and making them safer in the field, by teaching good shotgun handling techniques.

The first class will be held on August 3, 2019 from 8 am to 12 pm, at MDC’s Lake City Shooting Range in Jackson County, 28505 E. Truman Road, Buckner, MO. The second class will be held on Saturday August 10 from 9 am to 1 pm at the University of Central Missouri Shooting Range in Johnson County, 454 E. Davidson Road, Warrensburg, MO.

“We can show you what it takes to trouble shoot some of the things you are going through,” said Mark Miller, MDC outdoor skills specialist. “We’ll teach you how to mount a shotgun to your shoulder and how to swing on flying gamebirds. We teach the swing-through method.”

They will also discuss hunting with non-toxic shotgun shells including steel shot. They will also teach about what shot sizes and powder loads are effective at various distances for game such as doves, quail, and waterfowl.

Trap shooting will also be a part of the class so instructors can help with shotgun techniques. There will also be still targets set up to experiment with different shells and chokes.

This class can help both experienced and beginning hunters enjoy fewer misses and harvest more game. The class at Lake City is open to participants age 12 and older and the class at Warrensburg is for age 15 and older. Each participant should have basic shooting skills and know how to work a shotgun before taking the class.

To register for the class at Lake City Shooting Range visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZYF. To register for the class as the University of Central Missouri visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZYt.