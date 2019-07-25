KCPD arrests men involved in Wednesday assault of repair shop employee, carjacking and police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police arrested two men, suspected of shooting at a repair shop employee and making off with a vehicle before leading police on a chase.

Police say Wednesday around 1:40 p.m., a man went to an auto repair shop in the 6700 block of Independence Avenue and demanded to take a vehicle parked there, claiming it belonged to his friend.

When the employee stated that the vehicle had no battery and wasn’t going anywhere, a second man allegedly appeared and pointed a rifle at the employee. The first man pulled out a handgun before the employee turned around and heard three shots fired.

The two suspects allegedly made off with a uniquely marked white van before the body shop worker called 911.

About four hours later, KCPD officers spotted the van at a gas station in the 8500 block of Winner Road and were able to take one suspect into custody. The other suspect took off running with officers on his trail before he allegedly carjacked a pick-up truck and forced the driver out at gunpoint.

That stolen truck was spotted near 435 and Winner Road. The suspect wouldn’t pull over and police followed the suspect as he allegedly led them on a chase on 435.

During the chase, the suspect nearly hit another vehicle while it swerved in and out of traffic, according to police. The suspect stopped the truck near the 40 Highway exit and ran into a field before he was captured by officers.

A search of the first stolen van revealed the weapons that were allegedly used in the repair shop assault.

Formal charges against the men are pending.