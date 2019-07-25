Local business that’s been around for 20 years is the only licensee for wool pennants in the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- The Winning Streak in Lenexa has been in business for 20 years. They are the only licensee for wool pennants and banners for professional teams and many universities in the country.

They started out with the standard pennant, and have created high quality, authentic wall decor that anyone would be proud to display for years to come.

They have made it into every single venue in pro sports and are currently in the process of designing the championship banner that will hang in the rafters of the home of the St. Louis Blues.

Two in-house, creative designers dream up ideas on the computer and then make them come to life. One of those new creations is out just in time for Chiefs training camp and it’s sure to be a big hit! The Patrick Mahomes jersey banner. The football material on bottom is the perfect spot for an autograph.

If you are interested in this banner or other sports banners, you can check them out on their website: shop.wssdecor.com