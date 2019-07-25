Residents in KC’s urban core neighborhood feel harassed by predatory buyers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Business in downtown is booming, and housing options are bringing more people to downtown Kansas City than ever before.

But not everyone is excited about the changes. Some people who call KC's urban core home say they feel they're being pushed out of the area.

Teola Powell's family has owned the house on corner of 28th and Brooklyn Avenue for nearly eight decades.

Powell said she's received nonstop calls and post-cards from people offering to buy her property for dirt cheap. The offers have been coming for years.

She said these calls are happening because of other investments and changes taking place in her neighborhood. She points to Kansas City's East Patrol Police Station, new activity centers, senior housing and most recently, the SunFresh grocery store on Prospect as examples.

Powell said she's committed to making sure her neighborhood is included in the upgrades.

"I believe that they're trying to gentrify our neighborhood. They want to come through here, purchase our properties and pretty soon, we're going to be exempt. This is a gold mine, and that's why everyone wants to get back in here," said Powell, the vice president of the Key Coalition Neighborhood Association.

Just as Powell inherited the house from her parents, she said she plans on keeping it in the family for a long time.