× Third person pleads guilty in killing of Olathe teen in 2018 outside restaurant

OLATHE, Kan. — A third person has plead guilty to the killing of a 17-year-old Olathe boy last year.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that 19-year-old Angelo Vincenzo Monteleone has plead guilty to murder charges involving the death of Daniel Bowden on June 15, 2018 outside Chapala Mexican Restaurant off of Interstate 35 and West 135th Street.

Monteleone plead guilty to second degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.

Isaiah Wisinger and Caesar Herrera have also previously plead guilty and have been sentenced for their involving in the killing of Bowden.

Malik Delva also faces charges from the incident but his case remains pending at this time.

Monteleone is scheduled to appear in Johnson County court on October 16, 2019 at 11 a.m.