Traveling Holocaust exhibit coming to Kanas City, shining a light on local survivors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An international artist is traveling to Kansas City hoping to shed light on Holocaust survivors.

“I started my mission 4 years ago, that I travel across the world to find holocaust survivors," Luigi Toscano said.

It's a photographic homage to survivors, a chance for many people to share their story and faces through art, like Regina Dollman, who has settled into her home of Kansas City.

But for the 90-year-old, her time in spent in Nazi Concentration camp still seems like yesterday.

“Well, one of her favorite stories was before the war. Her and her brother and sister were in the forest, and they would pick berries for the family to make pie. That’s one of her favorite stories of just being free and just wandering and picking berries," Dollman's daughter Lori said.

Born May 17, 1929 in Poland, Dollman was only 11 years old when Jewish people were first rounded up and taken to concentration camps.

Unlike most of her family members, she survived.

“They had the trains, and there was the selection. They were separating people to go to the camps or work camps. That was the last time she saw her family, her parents. Her family, they want to Auschwitz. That was it," Lori Dollman said.

Regina is one of about nine Kansas City survivors whose face will be a part of the traveling exhibit called “Lest We Forget.”

It’s her story, along with so many others, that Toscano wants people to know.

“We can learn so many things from these people. I remember when I start this project, one of the survivors told me, 'When you forget the past, you are damaged to repeat it,'" Toscano said.

His main goal is to create awareness and newfound understanding within younger generations.

For Regina and her daughter Lori, they will continue to share her story of survival.

“I do everything for her legacy. Everything. I think it’s is important," Lori said.

The exhibit is expected to debut in Kansas City sometime in September. Organizers are still working out the details of the project.