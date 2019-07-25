VIDEO: 70 cars from Union Pacific derail in northern Missouri, making a huge mess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERCER, Mo. -- About 70 train cars derailed Thursday morning in northern Missouri near the Iowa border, making one massive pileup.

A Union Pacific spokesperson said the southbound train derailed around 7:30 a.m. near Highway 65 and Destiny Loop in Mercer.

Fortunately, there were no hazmat materials involved and no one was hurt.

Jerry Girdner, a northern Missouri resident, captured the wreckage with his drone. See his footage in the video player above. He said it appeared most of the cars were carrying sand.

The spokesperson said they're still investigating what caused the train to derail.