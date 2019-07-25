Watch: Officials give update on missing Wisconsin brothers last seen north of metro

BRAYMER, Mo. — Officials gave an update Thursday evening on the search for two brothers from Wisconsin who were last seen in Cameron, Missouri on Sunday.

Lisa Diemel tells FOX4 her husband, 35-year-old Nick Diemel and brother-in-law, 24-year-old Justin Diemel were staying at the Quality Inn off Interstate 35.

Lisa said Nick and Justin flew into KCI on Saturday. She received a text from her husband Sunday morning, telling her they were leaving to check on some of their cattle; the brothers own a livestock company.

Then on Monday, sheriff’s deputies found a rental truck the brothers were driving. It was abandoned at a commuter lot in Holt, Missouri.

Lisa told reporters in Wisconsin that the brothers’ wallets and cell phones weren’t found in their vehicle when it was recovered.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that it was actively investigating the brothers’ disappearance.

Deputies wouldn’t comment on who exactly the brothers were going to meet, adding that the case is an ongoing investigation.

All day Wednesday, investigators from several agencies swarmed a Caldwell County property in their search to find the brothers.

The property where the search is taking place is connected to a man named Joey Nelson. Nelson has a conviction for selling cattle that didn’t belong to him and spent two years in a federal penitentiary.

