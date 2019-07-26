A man killed and a woman injured in a shooting Friday morning in KCK

Posted 5:30 am, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:33AM, July 26, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan.– One person is dead, another injured in a double shooting in Kansas City, KS near 72nd and Berger Avenue.

Police responded to a shooting around 1:20 a.m. Friday, July 26 and found a man shot to death inside a vehicle.  Police said the passenger, a woman, was also shot. Her injuries are not life-threatening. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

