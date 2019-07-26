Anthony Sherman arrives at Chiefs training camp in NASCAR stock car as veterans report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Chiefs veterans joined the fun at training camp Friday, and a few of them made some special entrances, too.

Keeping true to his tradition, Anthony Sherman arrived in style in a NASCAR stock car, specifically a local favorite's car: Clint Bowyer's No. 14. He was even fitted up with a custom suit and helmet.

He didn't drive it long. The "Sausage" got in and drove down the street before parking. But why NASCAR?

"We've got young speedsters on the offense, and I'm an old head now. So the only way I'm going to keep up with these young kids is riding this NASCAR," he joked.

Last year, he showed up in a American flag wrestling singlet and cowboy hat.

The Chiefs veteran specialists weren't going to be totally upstaged this year though. Kicker Harrison Butker, punter Dustin Colquitt and long snapper James Winchester pulled up in a military truck.

Colquitt said they did it to show support for the men and women fighting for our country.

Tyrann Mathieu was sporting his LSU gear as he entered, and most others just made sure they got their pillow and the rest of their stuff for the next three and a half weeks of camp.

Another Chief also got quite a bit of attention for his arrival -- but for a much different reason.

Chris Jones reported on time for training camp Friday. He made the 2 p.m. deadline exactly at 2 p.m. for the first team meeting.

The defensive tackle has been considering holding out on training camp until August to get a better contract. In the end though, he showed up.

The first full team practice, open to the public, is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.