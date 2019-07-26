Candlelight vigil held in Wisconsin for brothers who went missing near Kansas City

NAVARINO, Wis. — A group of Wisconsin residents gathered together on July 26 to hold a vigil for the two brothers who went missing on a business trip in Missouri five days earlier.

Photos posted to The Town of Navarino WI, a Facebook page, show lines of cars and a pavilion full of people gathered with candles.

“What a great turnout for the candlelight vigil at the ballpark for Nick and Justin,” the post states. “What great showing of support from the Navarino Community!”

Nicholas and Justin Diemel went missing July 21 after they failed to board their flight home from Kansas City at 1:50 p.m. Their rental truck was found a few hours later in a commuter lot in Holt, Missouri.

Since then, officials have confirmed searches taking place in both Caldwell and Clinton Counties. Officials have not let FOX4 see the search warrants, but they have said warrants have been filed.

Lisa Diemel, Nick Diemel’s wife, said they talked on the phone at 8:55 a.m. the morning of his disappearance. She said he told him they were going to someone’s house who had been raising cattle for the brothers, who own a livestock company called Diemel’s Livestock LLC. That was the last she heard from him. She said investigators told her not to say who the brothers were visiting that day.

Officials have not given any suspects names. The search is still ongoing.