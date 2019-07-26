Day before murder charge in another case, man accused of shooting at 39th and Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is facing assault charges in connection with a shooting that happened the day before he was arrested for murder.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Albert Mangini, 40, with first-degree assault, attempted robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action for allegedly shooting a man near 39th and Troost.

On July 7, police were dispatched to 39th and Troost on a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in his stomach. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery for a laceration to his liver.

When the victim made it out of surgery, he told detectives that he was playing soccer at Gillham Park, when he saw a man, later identified as Mangini, trying to steal his bag.

They allegedly fought over the bag and a gun fell out of Mangini’s waistband. The victim said that he was able to run away and the suspect fired shots at him.

Later that night,the victim said he was walking home when he ran into Mangini at 39th and Troost. Mangini then allegedly shot the victim once in the stomach and fled the scene.

A city camera captured the shooting on video.

Mangini was arrested the next day and charged with first-degree murder in a shooting outside of a McDonald’s at 31st and Van Brunt.

Although he is already behind bars, prosecutors have requested $350,000 cash for Mangini in this case.