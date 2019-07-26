× Kansas man drowns while fishing in Wyoming on Greys River

JACKSON, Wyo. — A 70-year-old Kansas man has died in an accidental drowning while fly-fishing in western Wyoming.

Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson says Mark Osmondson, of Madison, Kansas, was fishing about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Greys River about 16 miles (25.7 kilometers) upriver from Alpine when he slipped and his waders filled with water.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that Osmondson’s body was recovered nearly 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) down the river.

Johnson says Osmondson’s fishing partner was unable to help him although at one point the partner was able to briefly grab his hand.

The Greys River is a popular destination for anglers.

Johnson says the river can be dangerous and people underestimate the strength of the water and its ability to pull them under.