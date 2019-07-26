Kansas motorcyclist celebrating his birthday, passenger found dead 42 hours after crash

TOPEKA, Kan. — Authorities say a Topeka man who crashed his motorcycle after a birthday celebration at a Topeka bar was found dead in a ditch about 42 hours later with the body of his passenger.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Kenneth Barsch went off the side of U.S. 75 around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Patrol Lt. Bryce Whelpley described the ditch that Barsch and 49-year-old Kimberly Hollis crashed into as “very steep” and deep.

A search party made up of relatives and friends came across the scene around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Barsch had last been seen about 1 a.m. Wednesday riding away from the bar in northern Topeka. His birthday had been Tuesday.

