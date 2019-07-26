KC man, wanted for questioning in murder case, behind bars on weapons charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —  A Kansas City man, who police said was wanted for questioning in the murder of a young woman, is now behind bars facing weapons charges.

Earlier this month, Kansas City police announced that Paul Eicholz, 20, was wanted in connection with the killing of 19-year-old Breana Robison.

Robison, the mother of a 3-year-old boy, was found shot to death June 28 at a home near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Independence Avenue.

Police were also looking for a 14-year-old in connection with the case. It’s unclear if he is in custody.

On July 18, officers were dispatched to the area of St. John and Bellaire on a shots fired call. A witness said that a white man and a Hispanic man were shooting at each other.

When officers arrived, they found spent shell casings at the scene and bullet holes in a vehicle. Surveillance video allegedly showed Eicholz firing shots.

Eicholz was arrested on an unrelated assault investigation.

According to a probable cause statement, he was wanted for several alleged violent felonies. Detectives also said in the report that Eicholz is an immediate danger to the community and has a history stealing cars.

Eicholz is being held on $75,000 cash only bond.  He is not currently charged in connection with the murder of Breana Robison.

