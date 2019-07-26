KCK man missing for six days, disappeared from his home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are looking for a man they say disappeared from his home on July 20.

Paul Bagsby, 47, was last seen at his residents in the 32000 block of Freeman Avenue, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department.

The release states that Bagsby is 6 feet 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, brown-eyed and bald, despite his photo, in which he has hair.

Police ask that anyone with information on his location should call Det. Cot Mendez at 913-573-6083.

