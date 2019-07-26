Raytown police looking for man in connection with July 20 homicide

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man they want to talk to about a murder investigation.

Detectives want to talk to Jordan T. Coleman, 22, about a shooting that left one man dead.

Jordan T. Coleman

According to police, on the morning of July 20, they were called to the 10700 block of E. 59th Street on a shots fired call and a crashed car.

When they arrived, they found an adult man, identified as Christopher L. Stanford, inside the car dead of gunshot wounds.

It was reported that, prior to the crash, the victim had been shot by another man, who fled the scene.

A woman said that had been in the vehicle when the shooting occurred, jumped from the moving vehicle, and was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. She was not shot.

Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)

