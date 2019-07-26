Take a look inside this Frank Lloyd Wright home in Kansas City going up for auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright is praised for his renown work all across the country.

Now, one of his rare homes in Kansas City will be sold at auction.

“There is only one other residence by Frank Lloyd Wright in Kansas City. So for a certain type of person, it is a rare chance to acquire, entertain and live in this kind of setting," said Brent Lewis, director of design at Heritage Auctions.

The Sondern-Adler home, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1940, still stands the test of time.

The roughly 3,000-square-foot home sits on one-and-a-half acres of wooded property in the Roanoke neighborhood, right in the heart of Kansas City.

"He's known for what he thought of as organic architecture, which was architecture connected to nature around it. In this case, you can see through the many windows, how connected it is to the trees and surrounding nature," Lewis said.

But its nature connection is only one feature that makes the home unique. The wood details, low ceilings and original Frank Lloyd Wright dining room tables also join that list.

"The Usonian home was a home Frank Lloyd Wright built in a modest way for middle class families, his vision on how America should grow into the future," Lewis said.

Lewis described the home as being unlike any other structure in Kansas City and a chance to own a unique piece of history.

"Frank Lloyd Wright is celebrated around the world for his contribution to architecture and the arts, and you have here, in Kansas City, one of his great houses, and certainly one of the greatest houses of the middle part of his career, and something that represents vision he had for our country," Lewis said.

The home will be auctioned off Aug. 12 by Heritage Auctions. Bidding for the house will only be accepted in person or by phone. The property will have no minimum starting bid. Find more information here.