KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this edition of Ask the Experts, FOX4 is talking with Brian Bock of Bock’s Steam Star about keeping your carpet clean, and what to do when you encounter a variety of challenges.
Ask the Experts: Keeping your carpet clean with Bock’s Steam Star
-
Ask the Experts: Taking care of your feet and attacking nail fungus with KC Foot Care
-
Ask the Experts: Advice for selling your home with HouseMax
-
Ask the Experts: Teaching your kids financial responsibility with Citizens Bank and Trust
-
Ask the Experts: What to consider when choosing a nursing home
-
Ask the Experts: Learn more about pet allergies with VCA Cherokee Animal Hospital
-
-
Ask the Experts: Learn about the fundamentals of estate planning
-
Ask the Experts: Listen to the entire podcast series
-
Ask the Experts: Discussing foundation issues with Olshan Foundation
-
Ask the Experts: Extending your vehicle’s life with Midwest Auto Services
-
Ask the Experts: How to select a divorce attorney with Moreno Law
-
-
Ask the Experts: Talking Stonehenge with archaeologist Julian Thomas
-
Ask The Experts: Financial literacy with Citizens Bank & Trust
-
Ask The Experts: Kansas City Zoo CEO Randy Wisthoff talks about future of American zoos