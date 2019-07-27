× David Ortiz has been released from the hospital after shot in the Dominican Republic

BOSTON — Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz has been released from a Boston hospital, more than a month after a gunman shot him in the back in the Dominican Republic, a Red Sox spokeswoman said.

“There will be an update on his condition early next week,” Zineb Curran, the team’s spokeswoman said in a statement.

Ortiz was shot in the lower back June 9 while he was sitting on a crowded bar patio in Santo Domingo.

The bullet passed through Ortiz, perforating his intestines and internal organs. It then hit his friend, TV talk-show host Jhoel Lopez, in the leg. His wound was not life-threatening.

After Ortiz underwent surgery in the Dominican Republic, he was flown to Boston, where he was admitted at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Ortiz had at least two other surgeries since he was transferred to the Boston hospital. His wife had said he had been “recovering well and is in good spirits.”

The hospital declined to comment on Ortiz’s release on Saturday.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic say Ortiz was not the intended target of the shooting.

A friend of Ortiz — who shared a table with him at the bar — was the target of the bungled hit, according to Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez Sanchez. The friend wasn’t shot.

Several people have been arrested, including Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind of the plot.