‘It just keeps digging at your heart’ – Families seek justice for victims of unsolved homicides

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Dozens of people connected to homicide victims in the metro lined the street on July 27 in an attempt to get help in solving their loved ones' homicide cases.

Iris Yancey is one of them. She's part of nearly a dozen families passing out fliers with pictures of homicide victims, holding up signs and asking people to honk "For Justice."

Yancey says her 22-year-old son, Quante', was killed December 13, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. The person responsible is still on the loose.

"It`s just, it`s just painful," Yancey said. "It just keeps digging at your heart because it`s happening to more than just myself."

Randy Hill and his family joined the fight for justice last December after his son, Dylan, 26, was killed. Dylan left behind a family of his own - a wife and two young children.

"He was their life, you know, he was my life," Hill said. "I`m just holding my son`s sign up, hoping somebody will turn somebody in. $26,000 will change a life."

Michelle Metji told FOX4 that's why she started the Yearly Vigil for Unsolved Homicide Victims' Cases. She lost her son, Corey Laykovich, to violence in 2013.

"It`s a feeling I wouldn`t ever want you to understand," Metji said. "I wouldn`t ever want you to go through this. I don`t want you to know what it`s like to have someone die in your arms.

Although her son's case is now solved, she will continue Corey's Network, Inc., an advocacy group for helping the surviving victims of homicide.

Their goal is to help others, like Yancey, keep the faith and move forward.

The reward for information in a homicide investigation is up to $25,000. All tips are submitted 100 percent annonymously at 816-474-TIPS.