‘It’s going to be long term’ – Sheriff gives update on Wisconsin brother’s investigation nearly a week after they went missing

BRAYMER, Mo. — Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish said he and his volunteer searchers are in it for the long haul, a message indicating the investigation into two missing Wisconsin brothers is far from over.

“It’s going to be long term.” Fish said. “It’s not something that’s going to be cut and dry and quick… it’s going to take a lot of resources and a lot of manpower.”

Fish said the team searching for the brothers, a case that has turned into a death investigation, consists of 16 volunteer firefighters from the community.

“The heat is kind of paying a toll on some of our searchers,” Fish said. “That’s my main focus is I’ve got a couple people who are getting heat exhaustion. We’re all tired. We’re all exhausted mentally and physically.”

Fish told FOX4 he would talk more about possible suspects in a press conference at Braymer High School on Monday, July 29.

Right now, only one man has been arrested in connection to the investigation.

The brothers were visiting Missouri north of the metro when they went missing on Sunday, July 21.