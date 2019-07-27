× Late night crash leaves one person dead and one person injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo — One woman died and a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a late night crash at 9 Hwy and Pacific in Kansas City, Mo.

The man and woman were riding a moped in the northbound lanes of 9 Hwy, without any working lights. Another northbound vehicle crashed into the moped when the driver didn’t see the moped. The driver and passenger of the moped were both injured when they were ejected from the moped and were dragged by the vehicle.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where the female passenger died from her injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured and stayed at the scene during the investigation.