Garry’s Forecast: Pretty “typical” July weekend

The last weekend in July is here and it's shaping up exactly how we would expect it to from a climatological standpoint. Temperatures right around 90 degrees with a bit of humidity around. I don't expect any rain in the forecast until later Sunday night, but the trend is going to be relatively dry yet again for the next few days heading into the month of August

We’ve all taken shots at a local TV meteorologist at one point or another, and we’ve certainly seen your comments on social media.

Just why is it so difficult to figure out how much snow is actually going to fall? Pouring rain, days of snow, temperatures swings that make your head spin. Why won’t Mother Nature just play along?

Take it from five experienced forecasters, including FOX4’s Joe Lauria, who know all to well: Predicting the weather isn’t as easy as it might seem. They dive into the complexities that make up Midwestern forecasting in a new podcast, "Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists."

Check out the new podcast below.

