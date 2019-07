× Police investigating overnight fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo — One person died early Saturday morning in a crash at 51st and Cleveland. A gray Dodge Avenger was northbound on Cleveland and went off the road and struck a very large tree. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. Police are trying to find out what exactly led to the crash. Police have not identified the victim at this time.