Tyreek Hill, Chris Jones and Travis Kelce among Chief players at first public training camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- It was a warm day at Missouri Western State University, but the real heat came from some of the hottest players in the Chief's lineup.

Crowds cheered as some of the best and most famous Chiefs players took the field on July 27 at the first training camp day open to the public.

Some of the loudest cheers came for Tyreek Hill. It was unclear if "The Cheetah" would be back this season at wide receiver after off-the-field controversy surrounding Hill's family.

Other popular players who made appearances today were quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Reggie Raglan, and safety Tyrann Mathieu, "The Honey Badger."

The Chiefs' first preseason game is scheduled for August 10 at Arrowhead Stadium against the Bengals.