Backpack containing ashes of Lenexa woman’s mom stolen from truck at Legends Outlets

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A Lenexa woman is hoping the person who broke into her truck will have the heart to return her mother’s ashes.

Dianne Paris was shopping at Legends Outlets on Friday when someone smashed the window of her truck and snatched her backpack.

“I wasn’t gone less than 10 minutes and in the middle of the parking lot I hear an alarm system going off and I could see it was my vehicle,” Paris said.

Inside the black sack was her work computer and some of her mom’s ashes. She said she doesn’t go anywhere without the backpack, so she keeps the keepsake in it.

“They violated a lot and I know they don’t really care and I’m sure they do this all the time, but there’s some sentimental value,” she said. “That’s my mom, part of my mom. I need those back.”

Paris also keeps the ashes in the backpack, which has an Ogio logo on it, in case her job ever sends her to Mexico on business. She visited Mexico with her mom in 2001, a trip that meant the world to the duo.

“My mother didn’t have the easiest life, so she didn’t get a lot of luxuries and I took her on that trip, and it was the only time that she had been treated like a queen,” Paris said. “I need to make sure I get her to the place she wants to be.”

Paris and a witness to the smash and grab got a look at the vehicle the thief was in. However, she said police told her the license plates number they recalled, weren’t legit. The cameras at the shopping center apparently didn’t catch much.

“They said they could not see anything on the security camera,” Paris said. “The visual just wasn’t good enough.”

Paris is asking anyone who sees the backpack or knows who took it to just drop the ashes off at KCKPD, no questions asked.

“If I could get those ashes back, that’s all I really want out of that bag,” she said. “Nothing else has any value to me.”