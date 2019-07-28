× Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist was struck by a car and killed early Sunday morning in northern Kansas City.

According to police, shortly after 1 a.m. officers responded to the area of 210 Highway and North Pleasant Avenue on reports of a vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. A man was reportedly riding a bicycle westbound on the eastbound shoulder of the road when a silver Pontiac Vibe traveling eastbound veered off the roadway onto the shoulder and struck the bicyclist.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The driver and passenger of the car were not injured. The driver of the car is being investigated for possible impairment.