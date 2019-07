KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting Sunday night.

The incident was reported after 10 p.m. at 21st and Askew.

At least one person is reported to be dead. They have not been identified at this time.

No suspect information has been released as police continue to investigate what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.