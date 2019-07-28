Lawrence motorcyclist killed in early morning crash following police chase

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 25-year-old Lawrence motorcyclist has died following an early morning crash.

Just after 1 a.m. the Lawrence Police Department attempted to stop the driver of a motorcycle for a traffic violation near Monterey Way and Bob Billings Parkway. The motorcyclist failed to stop and left the area at a high rate of speed, according to police. Police ended the chase after losing sight of the motorcyclist.

Just after 5:30 a.m., someone called police to report what they believed to be a jogger in distress in the area of Bob Billings Parkway and Goldleaf Place. When police arrived they found the jogger was the motorcyclist and was deceased.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

A separate investigation is being conducted by the police department to determine whether or not policies and procedures were followed.