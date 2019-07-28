× Man found shot to death in vehicle in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 1900 block of North Allis Street on reports of a shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Officers found a shooting victim, described as a black male, inside a vehicle in the area.

KCKFD units responded to the scene and confirmed the victim was deceased.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, and anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.