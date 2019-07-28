Rain holds off for weekend plans

Good morning! A weak cold front positioned in western Kansas currently will move through later today and bring us cloud cover and rain chances later on. Most of your Sunday is going to be dry, though. Lots of sunshine and high clouds early in the day will allow us to warm up closer to 90 degrees yet again.

While a few isolated showers may develop closer to sunset, the majority of our rain will start to move in to NE KS and NW MO by 10 PM and continue to slide off to the southeast. Notice how this line of showers and thunderstorms extends fully across our area but doesn’t carry the same intensity. As a result, I think there are going to be some widely varying rain totals with this system as it continues to move out of the area by early Monday morning.

This may set up as the perfect rain for a lot of you who are looking for a break from watering your lawn and you also don’t want your weekend plans to be disrupted. As you get up early Monday morning, most of these showers and storms will leave your driveway or car wet, but the rain is well out of our area by rush hour.

Does that mean you can totally ignore watering your lawn or plants or whatever could use a drink? Not necessarily. It’s possible some of us only get around a tenth of an inch or even less in some case. I am a bit optimistic there will be more areas that get a half an inch versus those without any significant rain, though. A small handful of locations may get around 3/4″ or more as well! Overall, this will be a steady rain that’s easy to listen to while you’re asleep. Slightly greener grass will be about the only evidence that it rained by Monday afternoon. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!