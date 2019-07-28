× ‘The Cheetah is back’: Tyreek Hill speaks out for the first time following investigation

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Day 2 of Training Camp at Missouri Western State concluded Sunday and afterward the media got an opportunity to have their first availability with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He mentioned many great things and felt remorseful.

“To all of the fans, Clark Hunt, Coach Reid, Veach, my teammates, my family, my teammates being my family, I just want to thank them for the support,” Hill said. “I can’t wait for my new journey. I’m excited. I’m working every day to be a better father, a better person, a better citizen, a better teammate and a better son too, to my parents. The love feels good. To come back out here and to get a chance, it’s crazy. I’m back. The Cheetah is back.”

Hill thanked the NFL in gaining all the facts in regarding the 11 minute tape recording made to the public.

“To be honest, I didn’t know that existed until it came out.”

And the languaged used on the tape?

“I’m just here to man up to what I did on audio, my bad language. I am going to man up to that. I don’t want anybody talking to my little sister, my daughter that I have now or my mom like that. That is very disrespectful.”

Hill was also asked about the accusations of him punching his kid in the chest.

“But punching my son in the chest, that would probably refer to me teaching my son how to box. We do have boxing gloves at our house. Our son is like Ironman. He loves Ironman, Aquaman. He’s like, ‘Daddy, c’mon, c’mon, c’mon,’ all of the time. That’s what it is.”

He did not want to discuss details with Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and did answer any question regarding the Children and Family Services case.

“I cannot get into any of that. I wish I could, but I can’t.”

But left his availability by stating.

“Thank you, guys. I love you. Cheetah’s back. Thank you for the support. Chiefs Kingdom, I love you. Like I said, I’m growing as a person each and every day. For the reporters, my story is crazy. There is going to be somebody’s testimony one day. I’m telling y’all. Thank you.”

It should be noted that many of the fans at Training Camp have given Hill some of the loudest cheers of any player at Training Camp.