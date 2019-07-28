Vandals deface Cesar Chavez mural for second time in last two weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A popular mural in Kansas City's Westside neighborhood defaced again by vandals.

In the past two week, the mural was tagged twice. Neighbors are still trying to find the person responsible. In the mean time, they've tracked down the original artist to help make repairs.

The artwork a centerpiece honoring Latino American Civil Rights Activist, Cesar Chavez and an image of the Virgin Mary.

Muralist, Juan Moya who designed and painted the mural 25 years ago, spent some time on Sunday painting over the latest damage on his artwork.

Moya didn't want to speak on camera. But he along with Cesar Chavez Committee Chairman, Joe Arce, are upset with the defacing of the popular art piece.

"I was devastated to be honest with you. Because just a week ago we started talking about restoring and fixing what we have now," Arce said.

Deborah Moreno, who grew up in KC's Westside neighborhood is heartbroken.

"It’s supposed to be pride and heritage. It’s supposed to be a monument to the community," Moreno said. "For an artist to come out here and paint their heart out and to later see that someone has destroyed it is like a punch in the stomach. It’s terrible."

Other Westside murals have also been vandalized, including one on 17th St. and Washington St.

The long term plan is to completely restore this mural. Target date is set for next March.

Police are investigating. They're asking anyone with information about the murals to contact the Westside Community Action Network Center at 816.842.1298.