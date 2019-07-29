12-year-old KC boy injured after being shot, possibly unintentionally, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A young boy was shot in the shoulder Monday night in Kansas City's east side.

The shooting happened near East 42nd Street and Vineyard Road, which isn't far from Vineyard Park.

A family member told FOX4 the boy was inside a nearby home when the shooting occurred.

Police said they believe the shooting was unintentional but are still gathering information from witnesses.

The child was taken to a local hospital. He's in stable condition and is expected to be OK, police said.