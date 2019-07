× Drivers asked to avoid Dean Ave. at 58-Hwy in Raymore due to gas leak

RAYMORE, Mo. — Crews from Spire are responding to a gas leak in Raymore Monday.

According to police, the leak is at Dean Avenue and 58-Highway.

First responders have asked that people evacuate businesses in the area as a precaution while Spire works to make repairs.

Police have also asked that drivers avoid the area if possible. Dean Avenue and the south lane of eastbound 58-Highway at Dean Avenue is closed.