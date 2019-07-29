Father says his 6-year-old was killed at California festival

GILROY, Calif. — A 6-year-old boy was one of the three people killed when a gunman opened fire at a Northern California garlic festival.

Alberto Romero told NBC Bay Area that his son Stephen was killed.

“My son had his whole life to live and he was only 6,” his father Alberto Romero told NBC Bay Area. “That’s all I can say.”

Three people were killed and at least 15 others injured in the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, authorities said.

The shooter also was killed. Authorities say he used a rifle and gained entry to the packed festival by cutting through a fence to avoid the tight security, including metal detectors, police said.

Edward and Jane Jacobucci said they were standing at their booth selling garlic graters when the shooting started Sunday afternoon at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Edward Jacobucci said the shooting was “absolute chaos.” ”It happened right in front of our booth,” he said.

Jane Jacobucci described the shooter as a tall, thin young man in camouflage with a big gun.

She said her husband threw her to the ground when the shooting started.

Those who were wounded were taken to multiple hospitals and their conditions ranged from fair to critical.

Several of the victims were in surgery Sunday night. At least five had been treated and released, said officials from the hospitals.

The band Tin Man was just starting an encore when shots rang out.

Singer Jack van Breen said he saw a man wearing a green shirt and grayish handkerchief around his neck fire into the food area with what looked like an assault rifle.

Van Breen and other members of the band dove under the stage. Van Breen says he heard someone shout: “Why are you doing this?” and the reply: “Because I’m really angry.”

His bandmate Vlad Malinovsky from Walnut Creek, California, said he heard a lot of shots and then it stopped. Later, law enforcement came by and told the band members and others hiding with them to come out with their hands up.