‘It was like a part of me was gone’: Family remembers mother of 4 killed in KC moped crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Family members identified a 34-year-old mother of four as the woman killed in a moped crash over the weekend.

LaShunda Holt was killed while riding on the back of a moped late Friday night, according to family.

Police said a man and a woman were traveling north on 9 Highway on a moped, without any working lights. The driver of another vehicle headed in the same direction crashed into them when the driver didn't see the moped.

Holt's aunt, Pastor Florene King, got word of the crash and rushed to the hospital, but was told her niece didn't make it.

"It was like a part of me was gone, as well," King said.

King called her sister and Holt's mother Rosie in Memphis to tell her the devastating news.

"That was the most hardest thing for me to do was to tell my sister that she was gone," King said. "It was like, it was one of my children because we were all so close."

Holt leaves behind four daughters. King said Holt's oldest just graduated from a local high school with her sights set on college and the Air Force.

"She loved her children and they loved her," King said.

King said her three other daughters live with their grandmother, Rosie, in Tennessee. But no matter how far apart they may be love keeps them together.

"It's going to take my family some time to pick up the pieces and move on," King said. "But you know what keeps me going? I always think about that smile."

Kings said Holt had a bright personality and could bring anyone out of a bad mood.

"She was always telling jokes. She kept you laughing," King said. "She was the life of the party."

King offers a piece of advice to families after experiencing a tragedy within her own.

"Never miss an opportunity to say I love you," King said. "You never know when it may be the last time you see them."

Friends of Holt are holding a balloon release Friday morning at Brooklyn Park near Independence Avenue.

Police said the man driving the moped was taken to the hospital that night and, at last check, remains in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

