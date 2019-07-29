KC police attempting to locate missing 27-year-old man in need of medications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is attempting to locate a 27-year-old man who was last seen early Sunday morning.

Police said Pierre M. McWhirter has been diagnosed with a disability that renders him basically nonverbal and makes him suspicious of strangers.

He was last seen around 1:30 a.m. in the area of East 100th Street and Hillcrest Road. Police have listed him as missing and endangered.

McWhirter is described as standing 5’11” and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said he is required to take sustainment medications.

If located, call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.