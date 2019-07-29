KC police attempting to locate missing 27-year-old man in need of medications

Posted 7:47 pm, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50PM, July 29, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is attempting to locate a 27-year-old man who was last seen early Sunday morning.

Police said Pierre M. McWhirter has been diagnosed with a disability that renders him basically nonverbal and makes him suspicious of strangers.

He was last seen around 1:30 a.m. in the area of East 100th Street and Hillcrest Road. Police have listed him as missing and endangered.

McWhirter is described as standing 5’11” and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said he is required to take sustainment medications.

If located, call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.