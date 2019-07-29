KCI’s Terminal A demolished, making way for construction of new single terminal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Out with the old. In with the new.

Demolition crews at KCI Airport celebrated the efforts of the wrecking ball on Monday morning, as the final wall fell at the airport’s Terminal A.

Clearing of the old building helped make way for the forthcoming terminal, which is on scheduled to open in early 2023.

The scraping and grinding on Terminal A’s remains is proof that something big is coming.

“It's exciting to see all the hustle and bustle here,” Joe McBride, spokesperson for Kansas City’s Aviation Department, said Monday. “It's the old 1960's era terminal coming down and making way for the new modern day terminal for Kansas City.”

This demo project, which began in March with a ceremonial groundbreaking that included Mayor Sly James, was merely the start.

James is among those who want to see the new KCI terminal have a smaller environmental footprint, while still bringing Kansas City’s airborne future above the clouds.

“Our contractors are trying to reuse as much as possible in the former structures,” McBride said.

McBride said concrete from Terminal A is being turned into gravel and powder on-site at the airport, which, in turn, is being used as parking lots and roadways for construction crews.

Also, heavy machines with giant magnets are being used to sort steel and other metals so those items can also be reused.

“We`re trying to be as environmentally friendly with the demolition of Terminal A to the building itself with the glass and fixtures and solar panels and things that are being looked at by the consultants,” McBride added. “It`s a nice way for the old terminal to still have life instead of going to the landfill.”

McBride said the new milestone will include work on the new terminal’s concrete foundation, which is expected to happen in September. Airport leaders said things are on schedule for the new KCI to open in four years.