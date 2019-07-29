Local man who lost his arm in January pays it forward to man inspiring him to keep going

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cable television lineman David Gilliland said he is lucky to be alive after he was electrocuted and lost his arm in January. Now he's paying it forward to the man who inspired him in his recovery to live his life to the fullest.

"There was times the doctors told my girlfriend I wasn’t going to make it," Gilliland told FOX4.

He nominated Julian Wells for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award, which comes with $400 cash in an effort to say thank you.

"I was angry, he still was patient with me," Gilliland in explaining how Wells helped him learn to use his prosthetic.

See the surprise presentation in the video attached to this story.

FOX4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on or tap this link.