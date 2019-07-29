× Man found dead near 38th and State in KCK, police calling death suspicious

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are calling a man’s death suspicious after he was found dead near a cemetery in KCK Monday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of 38th and State Ave. after a man’s body was located in the woods behind the cemetery in the area.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, who is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).

