Man seriously hurt in boat crash on eastern Missouri river

Posted 8:06 am, July 29, 2019, by

The Meramec River flows through Castlewood State Park in St. Louis, Missouri.

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Authorities say one man has been hurt in a boat crash on the Meramec River in eastern Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened Saturday evening when a boat made a sudden turn to avoid a gravel bar in Franklin County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a nearby boat couldn’t stop in time to avoid hitting the vessel. The collision sent 31-year-old Jared Benson, of St. Clair, to a hospital with serious injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.