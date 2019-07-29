Officials pull man’s body from Missouri River near Wellington, Mo.

WELLINGTON, Mo. — An investigation is underway in Lafayette County after officials with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol pulled a body from the Missouri River Sunday.

Officials found the body of a man around 4 p.m. near Wellington, Missouri, approximately 43 miles from downtown Kansas City.

According to a news release, the Jackson County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how the person died.

Officials did not yet release the identity of the body. They said it was unidentifiable.

They are asking anyone with any information to call the sheriff’s office at (660)259-3684.