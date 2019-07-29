Repair work to close breached Missouri River levee completed

HAMBURG, Iowa — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha, Nebraska, said repair work on a levee breach near Hamburg, Iowa, has been completed.
The agency said in a news release Friday that the breach was one of four priority breaches to be closed in the wake of historic flooding along the Missouri River in March. The Corps says the work, which began in early May, was completed Thursday.
Newt Marine Service of Dubuque, Iowa, was awarded the $12 million contract for the repair work.
The Corps says more than 500 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers, as well as other tributaries, experienced significant flood damage this year.
HAMBURG, IOWA – MARCH 20: Homes and businesses are surrounded by floodwater on March 20, 2019 in Hamburg, Iowa. Several Midwest states are battling some of the worst flooding they have experienced in decades as rain and snow melt from the recent “bomb cyclone” has inundated rivers and streams. At least three deaths have been linked to the flooding. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
