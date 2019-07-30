1 in 4 food delivery drivers admit to eating your meal before dropping it off, study says

Next time you’re starving at home with no food in the house, you might want to drive to a restaurant instead of ordering from an app delivery service.

A new study says 28% of drivers hired by those apps admit to taking food from deliveries. That’s more than half of the 54% who say they’ve been tempted to do so just because it smells so good.

It’s also more than most people think. Just 21% of customers report suspecting drivers of sneaking a bite.

Still, 85% of them want restaurants to use packaging that will show if anyone has messed with a portion of their grub.

Companies like Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Postmates and Door Dash will bring you food from nearly any restaurant — for a fee, of course.

According to the national study, the average consumer has two food delivery apps and uses them three times per month. The data was compiled by distributor US Foods from more than 1,500 respondents.