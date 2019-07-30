Ask the Experts: Easing back pain without surgery or drugs with Prairie Star Functional Health Center

Posted 12:24 pm, July 30, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this edition of Ask the Experts, FOX4 is talking with Dr. Blaine Kingsbury about bad backs, and a treatment that doesn’t require surgery or drugs.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.