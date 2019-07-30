KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this edition of Ask the Experts, FOX4 is talking with Dr. Blaine Kingsbury about bad backs, and a treatment that doesn’t require surgery or drugs.
Ask the Experts: Easing back pain without surgery or drugs with Prairie Star Functional Health Center
-
Ask the Experts: What to consider when choosing a nursing home
-
Ask the Experts: Learn more about pet allergies with VCA Cherokee Animal Hospital
-
Ask the Experts: Keeping your carpet clean with Bock’s Steam Star
-
Ask the Experts: Learn about the fundamentals of estate planning
-
Ask the Experts: Taking care of your feet and attacking nail fungus with KC Foot Care
-
-
Ask the Experts: Advice for selling your home with HouseMax
-
Ask the Experts: Talking Stonehenge with archaeologist Julian Thomas
-
Ask the Experts: Teaching your kids financial responsibility with Citizens Bank and Trust
-
Ask the Experts: Discussing foundation issues with Olshan Foundation
-
Ask the Experts: Extending your vehicle’s life with Midwest Auto Services
-
-
Ask the Experts: How to select a divorce attorney with Moreno Law
-
Law enforcement opposition thwarts moves to legalize marijuana in Kansas
-
Cleveland Clinic performs its first in utero surgery on fetus, repairs spina bifida before birth