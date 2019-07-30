Grandview program means renters could be evicted for breaking the law, even without a conviction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Grandview police just revived an old crime reduction program that means tenants could be evicted for illegal activity, even if they aren't convicted.

It's called the Crime Free Multi-Housing Initiative. It existed about 20 years ago, but the department had to cut it because of manpower issues.

The program involves a partnership between police, the city's Community Development Department and apartment complex management.

Tenants have the option to sign a lease addendum that says if they engage in criminal activity, they can be evicted immediately. Even if their guests engage in criminal activity, a tenant can be evicted.

Sgt. Martin Studdard said the initiative will improve community relations, just like it did in the past.

"Basically it's a civil agreement between the landlord and the tenant where the tenant agrees voluntarily they will be subject to these standards by the landlord," Studdard said.

The voluntary lease addendum says if you or your guest engages in criminal activity, your lease can be terminated immediately, even without a criminal conviction. Or you could face fines.

Consequences are determined on a case by case basis.

"It allows them to vigorously police themselves, if you will, and work with their tenants to ensure a crime-free neighborhood," Studdard said.

So far The Arbors, Booth Manor and the Daisy Walnut complexes have signed up to participate.