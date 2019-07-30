Investigation underway after police find someone dead in parking lot of Mission DMV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- Police tell FOX4 a death investigation is underway Tuesday morning after officials found someone dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Kansas License Bureau along Johnson Drive not far from 69-Highway.

First responders were dispatched to the scene before 7:30 a.m.

Little information is known about the investigation, but police did say there is no threat to the public.

FOX4's Marcus Officer is on the scene.

The license bureau is still open.

The death investigation is happening on the side of the building.