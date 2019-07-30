Kansas City man hopes to bring peace by making a visual statement on the streets

Posted 10:54 pm, July 30, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Troy Robertson says his initiative, called "Prospect Party," began by holding up inspirational signs on the corner of Prospect Avenue.

Now, the Kansas City native said his mission includes feeding and clothing people throughout the neighborhood, along with other good Samaritans.

There are now Tupperware full of donated clothing, grills for food, and a growing support to make the neighborhoods better.

Robertson said he will do whatever it takes -- including spend the night in the crime-ridden areas.

“There shouldn't be crime every day, all day. We need to step up as people. What do we have to do to build this community? We need to build Kansas City, instead of tear it down," Robertson said.

The 25-year-old picks different locations to camp-out weekly. This week focusing on Independence and Brooklyn Avenue.

